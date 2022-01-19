Kenneth Dale Martin Jan 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KENNETH DALE MARTIN, 69 of Chesapeake died January 15, 2022. Service is 1 p.m., Saturday January 22 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kenneth Dale Martin Chesapeake Leonard Johnson Funeral Home Detail Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Marshall E. Mitchell Blank Patricia A. Elswick Blank Diana B. Lawman Blank Fay Eskew Linda Faye Holley Cecil Eugene Haas Blank Laci Dawn Renee Hively Robert Joseph "Joe" DeHart Blank Nicholas “Nick” Wilkinson Blank Norval Austin Buddy Bowie Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 19, 2022 Daily Mail WV Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born Rocky Mountain highlights: Charleston native recounts fateful encounter, other worldly outdoor adventures YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony