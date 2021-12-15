Thank you for Reading.

KENNETH DARYL BLACK age 65 of Montgomery died December 11, 2021. He was born June 8, 1956, and is the son of William Kenneth Black of Charleston and the late Freda Campbell Black.

Surviving: daughters Misty of Charleston and Kristen of Oak Hill; Father William Kenneth Black; brother Brian Black and his wife Susan of Charleston.

There will not be a service or visitation at this time. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.

