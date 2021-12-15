Kenneth Daryl Black Dec 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KENNETH DARYL BLACK age 65 of Montgomery died December 11, 2021. He was born June 8, 1956, and is the son of William Kenneth Black of Charleston and the late Freda Campbell Black.Surviving: daughters Misty of Charleston and Kristen of Oak Hill; Father William Kenneth Black; brother Brian Black and his wife Susan of Charleston.There will not be a service or visitation at this time. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Vernon "Skip" Browning Sr. Blank Don Juan Staples Romie Edward Litton Sharon Nichole Downs Kelly Dawn Hudson Eva Young Fisher Orman B. (Pete) Meadows Jr Mark Williams Blood Brenda K. Crowder Carol Ann McGhee Totten Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 15, 2021 Daily Mail WV Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society