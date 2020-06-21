KENNETH DELL THOMAS JR., age 79, of Malden, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Charleston Memorial Hospital.
Kenny was born in Malden, WV, on April 20, 1941, to Kenneth Dell Thomas Sr. and Betty (Ferguson) Thomas of Malden.
After growing up in Malden, he resided in Belle, and then returned to Malden in 2002. Kenny loved his Lord and served Malden United Methodist Church, where he had been a member since childhood. After graduating from Dupont High School in 1958, he attended Morris Harvey College. Kenny worked as a pipe fitter and welder at the Belle Dupont plant, retiring after 29 years. He served his country in the United States Army and the West Virginia National Guard.
Kenny, a longtime member of the Malden Volunteer Fire Department, also served as a leader of Boy Scouts of America Troop 136, in Belle, WV. "Buddy" was known for his humble and generous spirit, his keen sense of humor, and his passion for fishing. He is remembered for his concern for others, as well as his ability to love unconditionally. He was happiest when surrounded at the supper table by his wife, his six children and their spouses, his 10 grandchildren, and his three great-grandchildren.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Peggy Leigh Thomas.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Donna; daughters, Robin Thomas-Roche of Atlanta, GA, and Denise (Scott) Wood of Kanawha City, WV; sons, Robert Thomas (Chris) of W. Melbourne, FL, Ronnie Hicks of Malden, WV, Stephen Wade Thomas (Michelle) of Malden, WV, and Kenneth Wayne Thomas of Belle, WV; grandchildren, Ashley Wood, Joshua Roche (Samantha), Stephen Thomas, Patrick Janosek, Hannah Hicks, Dalton "DJ" Thomas, Dylan Brownd, Katie Thomas (Roger Kelly), and Jeremy Hicks; great-grandchildren, Madalynn Poindexter, Damien Kelly, and Jude Roche. Kenny also leaves an uncle, cousins, and many good friends.
Following cremation, Kenny will be lovingly remembered at a memorial service and celebration of life, to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Malden United Methodist Church, 4310 Malden Dr., Malden, WV 25306.
Online condolences can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, is in charge of arrangements.