KENNETH DEWANE GILLENWATER, 73of Leon passed away Thursday August 6, 2020 following a long illness. He was a member of UMWA.
Born January 20, 1947 in Alum Creek he was the son of the late Wilkie and Ella Gillenwater. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, James Gillenwater and sister, Betty Dunlap.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dorothy Carroll Gillenwater; son, Kenny Ray Gillenwater of Pt. Pleasant; granddaughter, Kendra (Justin) Daniels of Leon; brother, Darrell (Gloria) Gillenwater of Alum Creek; sisters, Helen (Roger) Steele of Hurricane, Ruby Sandt of Winfield and Janet (Scott) Warner of Scott Depot.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Rosalie and Willy Boyles for the loving care and compassion they have given to the Gillenwater family.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2020 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Pastor Paul Browning officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the Gillenwater family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.