Kenneth Dillard

KENNETH "KENNY" DILLARD, 69, of St. Albans, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at home. He was born on April 15, 1951, to Joe Dillard and Joye Pumphrey Dillard in Dunbar, W.Va.
Kenny graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1969. He married Rebecca Eary in 1971 and they had two wonderful children, Greg and Beverly. Kenny worked in sales for several companies over his career including Storck Bakery, Almost Heaven Coffee and Nitro Sunroom/Windows.
After retirement, Kenny stayed busy attending sales and auctions and operating his eBay storefront. Kenny endured serious health challenges, but he never let them diminish his love of life, family and friends. He loved sharing a laugh and giving of his time and energy to help others.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Becky; son, Greg (Zondra) Dillard; daughter, Beverly Hager; grandchildren, Tyler and Alexis Hager, Zane, Kole and Kane Dillard, Tiana and Paul Dixon; and brothers, Melvin (Jamal) and Stan (Karen).
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Marvin and Gary Dillard.