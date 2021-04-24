KENNETH DWAYNE THOMPSON, JR., 64, of Elkview, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House. Service will be 1 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastor Jimmy Marcum officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
