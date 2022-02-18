Thank you for Reading.

KENNETH EARNEST KEARNS SR., 86, of West Columbia, WV, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, WV, following an extended illness.

Friends may visit with the family from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, February 18, 2022, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV. Private interment will be in the Graham Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.

