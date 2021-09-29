Kenneth Edward Roy

KENNETH "KEN" EDWARD ROY age 81 of St. Albans, WV passed away from injuries sustained from an ATV accident Sunday, September 26, 2021 on Strawberry Road.
He was born in Huntington, WV on October 29, 1939, brought up in South Charleston and he then helped his father build a house in St. Albans, were he lived and graduated from St. Albans High School where he was an All American Football player. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Friend, Business Owner, Mentor, and great man! He was generous, kind and would give a job to any stranger that he ever met. He took great pride in calling St. Albans his home and West Virginia his state. He was the owner of Ken Roy Trailer Sales and TCBC of Charleston. He represented his family and community with the utmost integrity. Although his sudden passing has shocked us all we find peace in the fact that he loved and demonstrated Jesus Christ his Savior everywhere he went, to everyone he met and absolutely taught his children what a relationship with the Heavenly Father could look like.
He was a very active member of King's River Worship Center in St. Albans, WV and River Life Church in Bradenton, FL.
Ken was proceeded in death by his mother and father, Marie & Ernie Roy. Also, proceeded in death was his first wife and the mother of all his children, Connie Roy. He is survived by his 2nd wife, Jill Roy, and his children: Tenna & Mike Wisecup, Jeff Roy, Melanie & Tony Rude, Chris & Charlee Roy, his step-children: Shawna & Doug Meeks and Michael & Michelle Klishis/Hyde. Ken is also survived by his grandchildren: Hope, Hannah, Holly, Amber, Destiney-Joy, Racheal, Israel, Nathan, Nickel, Sydney, Ty, Eli, Wilson, and Maggie and great grandchildren: Kaden, Kameron, Kaleb, Grace, Silas, Xavier, Isabella, Cayleanna & Raelynn.
Services are as follows: Visitation and Viewing is Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kings River Worship Center, 777 Mallory Lane, St. Albans, WV.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1 p.m., at King's River Worship Center, St. Albans with Pastor Chris Kimbro presiding. Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
If you feel it on your heart to express a respectful, funny story of Ken Roy or tale of his kindness and grace there will be an open mic time at the funeral to share it. This will help the family and everyone to laugh and remember him how he was.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The Community Bridge, through King's River in memory of Ken.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Roy family.