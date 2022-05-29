KENNETH ELBA CARPENTER (known to his friends as Ken) of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away unexpectedly at his residence on May 24, 2022, he was 66 years old. He was born January 5th, 1956 to Hestel "Corky" Carpenter and Mary Elizabeth Holmes in Charleston, West Virginia.
Ken graduated from Sissonville High School in 1974, earned an Associates Degree in Drafting at West Virginia Tech, and a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering at West Virginia University. He was employed by the USDA for his entire 38 year career as a Civil Engineer. He received his Project Management Certification in software development. Prior to his retirement, his last years of his career was managing a national software test lab for the National Resource Conservation Service.
Ken most enjoyed spending time with his beloved children and friends, as well as racing his BMW, Broncos football, and traveling. He is survived by his lifelong friend and partner Michelle Carpenter, their three precious children: Kenny Carpenter (Michelle Grigsby) of Fort Collins, Colorado, Kyle Carpenter (Laura Carpenter) and grandson expected in the fall of Washington, New Jersey, and Megan Carpenter (Eli Peterson) of Greeley, Colorado, as well as siblings Richard Carpenter of Dunbar, West Virginia, Janet Runion (Robert Runion) of Sissonville, West Virginia, and nephew Richard Carpenter of Phoenix, Arizona, and last but not least his favorite buddy, a 96 pound boxer dog, Mack.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather (Denver Brewer), and his brother Tommy.
A celebration of life will be held at Canino's in Fort Collins, Colorado on Sunday, May 29, 2022 from 2-4 p.m., all are welcome to come for a minute or stay for two hours, we would love to see you.