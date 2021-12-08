KENNETH EUGENE GUYER, JR., PH.D., 87 of Huntington, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 4,2021 at Cabell-Huntington Hospital. He was a resident of Woodlands Retirement Community. He was born June 11,1934 in Pampa, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Eugene Guyer, Sr. and Hazel Outlaw Guyer, as well as his brother Robert Worley Guyer.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years Barbara Priddy Guyer and his daughters Dr. Greta Virginia Guyer of Charleston, WV, Jennifer Guyer Heiner, J.D. of Huntington, WV, and his Sister Kay Guyer May (Troy) of Skellytown, TX. He is survived by his grandchildren: Earl (Lee) Wesley Heiner IV of Greenville, SC , Kendall Guyer Heiner of Kennesaw, GA and Virginia Grace Gustafson of Huntington, WV. He is also survived by nephews Ken May (Christy) of Canute, OK and Steven May (Kim) of Amarillo, TX and niece Troyce Snyder (Mark) of Stinnett, TX and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was also fortunate to have had a friend and fellow prankster in Karl Butcher.
He was a consummate student and teacher and loved to read and have long discussions, especially late at night.
He received his undergraduate degree at the University of Texas at Austin, Masters and Ph.D. in biochemistry at The Ohio State University and a Post-doctoral fellowship at Johns Hopkins University.
He and his family have lived in Huntington, WV since 1975. He was on the initial faculty of the Marshall University Medical School where he taught Biochemistry and touched the lives of many students over 35 plus years. He was Vice-President of the Faculty Senate at Marshall University. He was active in the First Presbyterian Church in Huntington, WV where he taught Sunday School for many years and was an Elder and Deacon. He was on the Board of Little Victories Animal Shelter. He was previously Board President of Presbyterian Manor in Huntington, WV. He was Past President of Ceredo-Kenova Rotary Club. He was co-author of several books on preparation for the MCAT and several books on understanding learning disorders.
He enjoyed playing bridge, was very competitive and usually won, even in his last few weeks. He enjoyed talking with family and friends. The isolation of Covid 19 over the past 1.5 years had been very difficult for him, but he survived with cell phone calls and games of Solitaire and watching TV. He enjoyed traveling and having dinner with family and friends. He was proud of his Texas heritage and surprised many people with his ability to "Moo" like a cow. He was truly a mentor and provided constant encouragement to his daughters and wife. He was always kind and was never too busy to provide support, and even a laugh. He was an example of a fine human being to his daughters and truly lived by the golden rule "Do Unto Others."
In Lieu of Flowers contributions may be made to Little Victories Animal Shelter or the Marshall University H.E.L.P. (Higher Education for Learning Problems).
A celebration of his life will be 12 Noon Friday, December 10, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church in Huntington, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
