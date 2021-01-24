KENNETH "KEITH" FOREMAN of Powellton passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021. He was the son of the late Joseph Wesley and Hazel Marie Forman. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Jack and Paul Foreman and his sisters Mary Emma Mckinney and Thelma Smith.
Keith taught coal mine annual retraining classes for several years for Harmon Mining and as a warehouseman for 15 years at Gabriel Brothers. Keith attended Elkridge Community Church.
He is survived by his wife Sherry; son Keith Michael and his wife Tara of Boomer; grandsons Brayden and Peyton Foreman of Boomer and sister Janet Nichols of Ohio.
Service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastors Brenda Neil and Chuck Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London.
Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home and everyone is asked to practice social distancing and please wear a mask.