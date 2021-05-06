KENNETH G DANIELS III, affectionately known as "Scooter", passed away on March 6, 2021.
He was born on October 29, 1991 in Long Beach, California, but was raised in Charleston.
Scooter had a joyful spirit that brought joy and laughter to all that came into his life. He was an all-star basketball player for South Charleston High School, and was employed by Boost Mobile. Scooter also loved to reveal his culinary skills at several of the Charleston area restaurants.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gertrude Taylor, Otis Choice and Roxie McClung.
Scooter is survived by his loving parents, Kenneth G. Daniels, Jr. and Trina Beverly; grandfather, Kenneth G. Daniels, Sr.; brothers, Eric Choice, Warren Beverly; sister, Katrina Daniels; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to thank Pastor Shelly Bausley of Pilgrim Home Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Rick and first lady Kathy Tobia of Ohio Street Church of God, Kaylee Parsons, Paula Hill, Nawana Cole, and Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar for their assistance and support through this time.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, at Ohio Street Church of God, 4919 Ohio Street, South Charleston, WV. 25309.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar