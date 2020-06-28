KENNETH HARLAN McCOY, 91, of Uneeda, passed away June 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.
Funerals for Sunday, June 28, 2020
Ennis, Gloria - 2 p.m., Browns Chapel, St. Albans.
Garten, Carson - 2 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Lathey, Stanley - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Proctor-Taylor, Debbie - 2 p.m., Kennedy Cemetery, Sanderson.
Roberts, Connie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Smith, Joseph - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Steele, Helen - 2 p.m., Memorial Funeral Directory, Princeton.
Woodrum, Marceline - 1 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.