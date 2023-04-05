KENNETH HOWARD LEAPTROT II of Kenna, West Virginia, passed from this world to begin his eternity in heaven on April 1, 2023 at 11:42 a.m., as his wife and children said "amen" to their prayer at his bedside.
"Irregardless of whether God decides to heal me, call me home with all the redeemed, or if he allows the disease to run its course and cause my death, don't weep for me... I'm a winner either way!" - Kenny Leaptrot, August 4, 2022
Kenny is survived by his wife of 43 years, Donna Coleman Leaptrot, who loved him and his shenanigans since they started dating in high school. Together they had three children who he was so very proud of: Brendon Leaptrot (wife, Maggie Leaptrot) of Kenna, Katie Leaptrot (husband, Seth Gregory) of Nashville, TN, and Andrew Leaptrot (fiancé, Erin Huffman) of Ripley. He said to Donna many times "We raised some good kids." He was a fun and loving Gramps to three grandchildren who he greeted with fist bumps and thumbs ups: Coleman Leaptrot, Haley Leaptrot, and Kason Gregory. He is also survived by his father, Kenneth Leaptrot of Kenna, brother, Kip Leaptrot (wife, Anita) of Kenna, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe and Karen Coleman of Scott Depot, and many friends and family members from church, work, and community.
Kenny was preceded in death by his mother, Pat Leaptrot, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Brownie and Ova Coleman.
Kenny was a faithful member of Fisher Memorial Church (Pastor Aaron Finney) in Goldtown where he was a long-term member of the Board of Directors, taught the Senior High Sunday School class for many years, ran the sound system, and sang with a booming bass voice in the church choir. He was an eager draftee in church plays and transformed into Santa Claus for the annual Christmas Breakfast-with-Santa. He retired at the end of 2021 from a long career as a chemical operator and fire squad member with Altivia, Dow Chemical, Bayer Crop Science, Rhone-Poulenc, Aventis, Brown and Root, and Union Carbide, working the vast majority of time at the Institute, WV plant.
There will be no public services. The family asks that Kenny's friends remember his friendship and his humor in the places they knew him and spent time with him.
"As I step on board, I'll be leaving all my troubles and trials behind; I'll be safe with Jesus, the Captain, sailing out on the old Ship of Zion."