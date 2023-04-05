Thank you for Reading.

Kenneth Howard Leaptrot II
KENNETH HOWARD LEAPTROT II of Kenna, West Virginia, passed from this world to begin his eternity in heaven on April 1, 2023 at 11:42 a.m., as his wife and children said "amen" to their prayer at his bedside.

"Irregardless of whether God decides to heal me, call me home with all the redeemed, or if he allows the disease to run its course and cause my death, don't weep for me... I'm a winner either way!" - Kenny Leaptrot, August 4, 2022

