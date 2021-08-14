KENNETH HUGH COOPER age 64 of Acme died August 11, 2021. He was born January 28, 1957 and was the son of the late Glen and Maxine Lafferty Cooper. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Van Cooper, June Moore, Delores Sheets and Randy Cooper.
Surviving: brothers Ricky Cooper, David Cooper and Harry Martin; sisters Phyllis Slater, Lena Russell and Melissa Martin; niece Stacey Cooper and nephews Anthony Cooper and Randy Coope.
Service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Herman Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery at Slaughters Creek. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home on Sunday. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com