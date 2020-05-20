Kenneth "Joe" Harbert Jr.

KENNETH McKINLEY "JOE" HARBERT JR., 77, of Elkview, passed on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Kanawha Hospice at CAMC Memorial after a 6-week battle with pneumonia.
Joe was retired from Dupont after 37 years, which he would laughing say he only worked for 5. Joe had a love for sports. He was a very respected coach for Elk District for almost two decade for both softball and baseball teams. He would tell you softball was his passion, coaching multiple all-star teams, but would never say he won the national championship. He was an avid mountaineer fan and could recite statistics from years past, often amazing his family and friends with his knowledge of the game. His personal favorite was the WVU vs South Carolina in the 1969 Peach Bowl.
He graduated from Nitro High School in 1961. He played football for the winning Wildcats, though, do to an unfortunate injury, was unable to play in the 1960 Nitro state championship game.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth McKinley Harbert Sr. and Ruth Patton Harbert; brother, John "Mike" Harbert.
Joe is survived by his wife, Dena Garretson Harbert; son, Ken "Jodie" Harbert and wife, No l Butler; daughter, Leigh Harbert Talluto and husband, Sam; step-son, Wade Davis and wife, Rochelle; step-daughter, Jaimie Davis Edwards and husband, Bobby of Princeton; sister, Marilyn (Denny) Byrnside of Cross Lanes; sister-in-law, Linda Harbert; grandchildren, Aerik Harbert, Sydney and Sierrah Davis, Brock Talluto, Jordan Peery.
Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Billy Burdette officiating. Burial will be Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the funeral home.
