KENNETH JOE HARBERT, 77, of Elkview passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospice.
Joe was a retired Radiation Safety Officer for Dupont. He coached several little league softball and baseball teams, and several of the teams he coached made it to the Nationals in Florida.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth McKinley Harbert, Sr. and Ruth Patton Harbert; brother, John "Mike" Harbert.
Joe is survived by his wife, Dena Garrettson Harbert; son, Jodie Harbert and wife, N el Butler, daughter, Leigh Harbert Talluto and husband, Sam; step-son, Wade Davis and wife, Rochelle; step-daughter, Jaimie Edwards and husband, Bobby of Princeton; sister, Marilyn (Denny) Byrnside of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Aerik Harbert, Syndney and Sierrah Davis, Brock Talluto, Jordan Peery.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Burdette officiating. Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.
