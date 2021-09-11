KENNETH JOE JOHNSON (JOE), of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at the Medical University of South Carolina on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. He was comfortable and surrounded by his adoring family.
Joe was born in Princeton, WV, on August 5, 1946. He was raised in Beards Fork and Montgomery, WV. At thirteen, he found his soulmate and future wife of 53 years, Rogene (Wickline). After graduating from Montgomery High School in 1964, he continued his education by earning a BS degree in Printing Management from the West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1968. Upon graduation, he married Rogene and joined the United States Air Force, where after attending the US Army Defense Foreign Language School at Fort Ord, Monterey, CA, he honorably served 3 years at what was then Hq3AF in South Ruislip, England.
Joe held management positions at Danner Press in Canton, OH, The Alderman Company in High Point, NC, and lastly as Vice President of Customer Relations at COPAC, Inc. in Spartanburg, SC. Rogene and he retired to Murrells Inlet, SC. He was a member of Belin United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet, SC and former member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Spartanburg, SC.
Joe was a humble hardworking man, loyal to his friends and fiercely proud of his family. His greatest enjoyment was being with them. Joe taught everyone he knew that family came above all else. He was a patient and loving father, doting grandfather, and selfless husband.
He is survived by his wife, Rogene (Wickline), of Murrells Inlet, SC; daughter, Mrs. Lindsay Schabel (Stephen) of James Island, SC; son, Mr. Steven Johnson (Martha Jo) of Sumter, SC; and four grandchildren, Emily and Margaret Schabel; and Kenneth Joe Johnson, II, and George Johnson. He is also survived by his sister, Jean Johnson Webb of Murrells Inlet, SC; sister-in-law, Cathy Wickline of Montgomery, WV; nieces, Jill Webb Odachowski (George) of West Ashley, SC; and Jennifer Webb of Brevard, NC.
Joe is pre-deceased by his parents, Mattie and Ken Johnson of Montgomery, WV.
We will all miss him more than words can say.
A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date.
Donations may be made in memory of Joe to Belin United Methodist Church, PO Box 528, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.