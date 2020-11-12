KENNETH KEE CHENOWETH, 94, of Marietta, formerly of St. Albans, WV, passed away November 10, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.
He was born on September 15, 1926 in Copen, WV the son of the late Dana Kee and Eva Lee Bealle Chenoweth.
Ken spent his early years in Burnsville and Buchannon. He played football, basketball and played in the band at Buckhannon Upshur High School. At the age of seventeen Ken enlisted in the US Navy and served as a Motor Machinest aboard the LM555. Following his military service he served as a letter carrier in Buchannon. He had worked at Union Carbide/ Rhone Poulenc for thirty nine years. He and his late wife Betty Jeanne enjoyed western square dancing and traveled frequently to dances in other states. Ken was a member of the Washington Masonic Lodge #58 and Highlawn Baptist Church of St. Albans. He will be remembered for always trying to live by the Golden Rule.
Following the death of his wife, Ken moved to Marietta to be close to his family and lived at the Pines at Glenwood for the last ten years.
Ken is survived by his three daughters Linda Morris (Doug) of Charlotte, NC, Kathy Dodrill (Mike), Nanette Pettit (Willie), all of Marietta, eight grandchildren Tina McSwain (Wes), Chris Morris (Stefanie), Kevin Morris, Jessica Knadler (Kevin), Drew Knadler (Tristan), Whitney Pettit (Benny), Morgan Polk (Devon), Amanda Pettit, fourteen great grandchildren, Zoey, Colby, Aaron, Caleb, Bryce, Zara, Ezekiel, Bentlie, Audrey, Madelynn, Zach, Kyanna, James, Annie, sister Rhea Rohr (Neil) and sister in law Lula Ann Chenoweth.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jeanne Swick Chenoweth and brother Francis Chenoweth.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday at Chunningham Memorial Park, St Albans with Pastor Mike Horner officiating. Full military rites will be provided by American Legion Post # 58 and Masonic services by the Washington Masonic Lodge #73.
The family will greet visitors for one hour prior to the graveside service.
Visitation will be from 5 - 8 on Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ken's honor to Highlawn Baptist Church 2304 Jefferson Ave, Saint Albans, WV 25177 or The Pines at Glenwood 200 Timberline Dr Ste 1, Marietta, OH 45750
The family would like to thank the Pines at Glenwood for the compassion and care given to Ken during his stay there.
