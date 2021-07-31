KENNETH "KENNY" RAY FRYE, JR., left us on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. His departure has left a void never to be replaced. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV. Visitation will be held one our prior to services Sunday at the funeral home. At Kenny's request, his remains will be cremated following the services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
