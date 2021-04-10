KENNETH "KENNY" MILLER 64, of Webster Springs, passed away April 5, 2021. Service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home from 11 to 11:45 a.m., at which time procession will take place to St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.