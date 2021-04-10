KENNETH "KENNY NEAL" PRYOR, - Went Home 2 Be with Our Lord,- Easter Sunday April 4th, 2021.
Kenny was Born on November 29th, 1965, in Charleston WV and was the Son of The Late - James Neal and Helen Pryor who have welcomed him Home, Along with his Brothers -David & Michael and Our Beloved Sister, - Jacquelynne.
Kenny was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School & in November 1984 he joined the U.S Navy where he served Until July 1987.
Left to Cherish his Memories are Brothers, - Charles,~ Steven, & Robert all of Charleston WV. His Children, ~ Shania Page of Cross Lanes, ~ Brianna Parks & Kenneth "Stephon" Parks of Charleston WV & His Loving Daughter Arihanna Christian also of Charleston WV.