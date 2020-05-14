KENNETH KIMBLE GORE, 79, of Chapmanville, departed this life on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Trinity HealthCare Services of Logan. There will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville are serving the Gore Family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Thursday, May 14, 2020
Beard, Dolly - 1 p.m., Balser Cemetery, Pond Gap.
Hamrick Jr., Everett - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Mabe, Tommie - 10 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Neumeyer, Robert - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Peschko, Bruce - 3 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Roueche', Rebecca - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston; also streaming live, see obituary.
Stanley, Michael - 1 p.m., Site Hill Cemetery, Quarrier.
Wyant, Charles - 11 a.m., Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.