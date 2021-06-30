Thank you for Reading.

KENNETH "KP" PIERSON, 85, of Summersville, WV took his heavenly flight on Monday, June 28, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 in the Church of the Nazarene at Craigsville. Friends may call at the church on Friday from noon until time of services. White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you