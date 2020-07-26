KENNETH L. WILLIAMS, 82, of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 2 p.m. in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar. Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
