Kenneth Lee Miller II

KENNETH LEE "KENNY" MILLER II, 59 of Spurlockville, WV born: October 21, 1962 passed away: August 20, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his father; Kenneth Miller, grandparents; Lee and Hermie Miller, Shirley and Sarah Richmond, three uncles; Charles Richmond, Arthur Miller, Rodney Richmond who was his special buddy, aunt; Violet Burns, step dads; Cecil Dotson and Charles "Ed" Edward Adkins. He was a life long resident of Spurlockville.
He is survived by his mother; Christine (Ed) Wandling of Griffithsville, WV, two sons; Josh Miller of Spurlockville, WV, Philip Miller of Spurlockville, WV,one daughter; Kendra Miller of Spurlockville, WV, special brother; David Dotson of Griffithsville, WV, brother; Chad Payne of Charleston, WV, three sisters; Debbie (Fitz) Graley of Alkol, WV, Gail (Joey) Crum of West Hamlin, WV, LaTonya (Mike) Stowers of Griffithsville, WV, special cousin; Lisa Lovejoy of Palermo, WV, aunts; Jewel Adkins of KY, Janice Lovejoy of Griffithsville, WV, uncles; Harry Richmond of Spurlockville, WV, Roger Richmond of Alkol, WV, grandchildren; Bryson Miller, Roger Frye and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A special thank you to Mary and the burn unit staff of Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Rev. Jeff Black officiating. Interment will follow at Adkins-Hill Cemetery, Palermo, WV. Visitation will be 11 to 12 p.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.