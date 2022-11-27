KENNETH LEE WINES, 80, of Charleston went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Cedar Ridge Center in Sissonville.
Kenneth was loved by his family, especially his nieces and nephews, as well as his companion of many years, Donna Harper. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Kenneth worked all his life as mechanic, having worked at Allen's Garage. He enjoyed being able to help people with there cars.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Dennie and Verla Wines, brothers; Junior, Joe, and Tommy Wines, and sister; Birtie White.
He is survived by his daughters; Deloris (Dale) Legg, Rosemary (John Hundley) Tignor, Carlos (Delmar Reed) Boggess, brothers; Roger (Daphne) Wines, Billy (Helen) Wines, and Randy (Diane) Wines, grandchildren; Randy (Amy) Shamblin, Michelle (Shane) Lee, Andrew (Sarah) Tignor, and many great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston, as well as Barry and Greg Jackson for their care during his illness.
A joint funeral service for Kenneth Lee Wines and his lifelong companion Donna Wickline Harper will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Wickline Family Cemetery, Cicerone.
Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.