KENNETH LEO LIVINGSTON, 81, of Leon, passed away July 27, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on August 1 at Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.