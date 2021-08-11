KENNETH LEROY BRYAN SR, age 67, went home to be with the Lord on August 2, 2021 at 1:53 p.m.
Born in Charleston, WV. Kenny graduated from Dunbar High School in the Class of 1971, with a 4.0 G.P.A. and earned a National Merit Scholarship. Also, while attending high school Kenny earned his sheepskin for lettering in 4 sports, Wrestling, Baseball, Track and Cross Country. He later went on to be a WV Golden Gloves Champion in 1975. Kenny was an avid motorcyclist and became a member of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Charlottesville, Va. He was also a professional tattoo artist in his later years.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 44 years, Andrea Camille Bryan, Sons Kenneth Bryan Jr, Kino Bryan and Khalid Bryan (Shapri Bryan) all of Philadelphia, Pa. Grandchildren Kenneth Bryan III, Killian Bryan, Chyna Bryan, Nelissa Bryan, Azure Bryan, Keira Bryan and Erie-Rae Bryan. His loving mother Jerline Moore of Dunbar, WV and siblings Terry Moore (Beola Moore) of Brandywine, Md, Jacquelyn Booker of Dunbar, WV, Rodney Bryan of Dunbar, WV, Patricia Williams (Estee Williams) of Charlottesville, Va, and Timothy Moore (Brandi Underwood) of North Bergen, NJ. And many cousins, nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces.
Kenny is preceded in death by fathers Leroy Bryan, Joseph Moore Sr and brothers Joseph Moore Jr and Calvin Moore.
Kenneth is now absent from the body but present with the Lord.
A celebration of his life will beheld on August 14, at 2 p.m., at the Institute Church of the Nazarene, 212 Washington Ave, Dunbar, WV, 25064.
Please reach out to Arts Flowers in Dunbar at 304-768-1237 if you would like to send flowers in care of Jerline Moore, 539 20th St. Dunbar, WV, 25064.