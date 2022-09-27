KENNETH LESLIE RUNYAN ("basement speaking"), 84, of Alum Creek, WV went to be with the heavenly Father on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents Ford and Virginia Runyan, and middle son Joseph "Joey" Leslie Runyan. He has five siblings; brother Richard (Betty) Runyan; brother Charles (Vicki) Runyan; sister Patsy (C.B.) Keeney, sister Nancy (Bob) Matthews; and brother Gary "Ralph" (Deanna) Runyan. Kenneth is waiting in heaven for his beautiful wife Bonnie of 63 years, son Jerry (Penny) Runyan, daughter Julie Runyan Meikle and his "special" girl Kristi (diamond Jim) Pritt. Kenneth has 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren: Wesley (Tamy) Runyan; Adam (Jennifer) Runyan, Michael (Carrie) Runyan; Cala Meikle and Zachary Meikle (both of Lexington, KY) Great-grandchildren: Mason Runyan; Gavin Runyan; Daisy Runyan; Joey Runyan; Addison Cross; Kylie Cross; Brady Grude; Gunner Grude; and Bennett Meikle.
Kenneth was a member of the Alum Creek Church of Christ and a retired boilermaker for local union 667 and a US Air Force Veteran. He was instrumental in the establishment of Runyan's Sunoco where he loved to visit and talk with the locals of the community. He was a simple, compassionate man who cared for everyone and would lend a hand to anyone. He loved fishing and golf and always said, "a bad day on the river is better than a good day at work." His greatest love and accomplishment was his family. Thank you "pops" for the songs, stories, laughter, and memories. There will never be another like you!
Special thanks to the hospice staff and to our family and friends for all the care prayers, love and support shown at this difficult time.
In keeping with Kenneth's wishes there will be a graveside service 4p.m., Tuesday, September 27, at Lively Cemetery, 46 Ford's Lane Sod, WV. His lifelong friend Minister Kenneth Mitchell and Minister Charlie McKinney will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.