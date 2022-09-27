Thank you for Reading.

Kenneth Leslie Runyan
KENNETH LESLIE RUNYAN ("basement speaking"), 84, of Alum Creek, WV went to be with the heavenly Father on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents Ford and Virginia Runyan, and middle son Joseph "Joey" Leslie Runyan. He has five siblings; brother Richard (Betty) Runyan; brother Charles (Vicki) Runyan; sister Patsy (C.B.) Keeney, sister Nancy (Bob) Matthews; and brother Gary "Ralph" (Deanna) Runyan. Kenneth is waiting in heaven for his beautiful wife Bonnie of 63 years, son Jerry (Penny) Runyan, daughter Julie Runyan Meikle and his "special" girl Kristi (diamond Jim) Pritt. Kenneth has 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren: Wesley (Tamy) Runyan; Adam (Jennifer) Runyan, Michael (Carrie) Runyan; Cala Meikle and Zachary Meikle (both of Lexington, KY) Great-grandchildren: Mason Runyan; Gavin Runyan; Daisy Runyan; Joey Runyan; Addison Cross; Kylie Cross; Brady Grude; Gunner Grude; and Bennett Meikle.

