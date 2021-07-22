KENNETH MAYNARD TOLBERT, 77, died December 26, 2020 in Titusville, Florida.
Ken graduated from Sissonville High School in 1962. He was a graduate of WV State University and Marshall University. Most of Ken's career was devoted to law enforcement and military service. He was a decorated Vietnam veteran and retired from the Marine Corps as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Ken enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was always quick to laugh and tell a story. Golf, football, traveling in his motorhome were among his favorite interests.
Ken is survived by his children; Joshua Tolbert (Richmond, Indiana) Katie Ammons (Plymouth, Michigan), and Hannah Tolbert (Titusville, Florida); his brothers Louie Ledsome (Apple Grove, West Virginia) and Kermit Tolbert (Sissonville, West Virginia); his grandchildren Justin Ammons (9), Ashley Ammons (7).
He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil Fredrick and Delva Mae Tolbert, his sister Gayle Sowards, and his nephew Aaron Ledsome.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 23, at 1 p.m. at Floral Hills Gardens, Sissonville, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.