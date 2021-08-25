KENNETH P. COWAN, 87, of Winfield, formerly of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 23, 2021.
He was born on July 16, 1934 in Petroleum, to the late Raymond and Lucille Cowan.
Ken grew up on the West Side of Charleston and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1953. Upon graduation, Ken worked with his father at Kuhn Construction in the building of the WV turnpike and the Memorial Tunnel. In 1957, he was drafted into the US Army and served as a platoon sergeant. During this time, he performed classified operations at Sandia Air Force Base in Albuquerque, NM. Ken worked at Union Carbide where he retired after 35 years of service in materials management. While working at Carbide, and serving as a staff sergeant in the US Army reserves, he attended WV State University. After 10 years of night school he graduated with his bachelor's degree in accounting.
In 1953, Ken met the love of his life, and married Phyllis "Kay" Cowan on June 10, 1955. The two of them enjoyed 66 years of marriage. During this time, Ken faithfully served as a deacon, usher and financial trustee at First Baptist Church of Dunbar for many years. Ken was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who had a passion for the outdoors, especially fishing in Canada with his family and co-workers. Ken also had a passion for watching sports. He attended all sports events of his sons and grandsons and watched whatever sport was in season at the time.
Ken will be remembered as a funny, quite natured man, who loved his family and his Christian God, and took his life one day at a time as it came.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers, Roy Dale Cowan and Larry Allen Cowan.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kay Cowan; sons, Tim Cowan and wife Lora of Winfield, Chad Cowan and wife Melissa of Sheridan, WY; sister, Linda Moore and husband John of Hurricane; grandsons, Zachary Cowan and wife Brenna of Knoxville, TN, Seth Cowan and wife Lorren of New Bern, NC, Landry Cowan of Sheridan, WY; step-grandsons, Hunter Randolph of Poca, Noah Randolph of Poca; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family service due to covid-19 concerns. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Ken's name to the First Baptist Church of Dunbar, 311 16th Street, Dunbar WV 25064
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.