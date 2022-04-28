KENNETH PARKER PULLIAM, died April 12, 2022 at Trellis hospice, Winston-Salem, NC, after a 22-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born August 16, 1929 in South Charleston, WV. He was predeceased by his parents, Warrel Otis and Naomi Robinson Pulliam, his brother Ralph, and an infant brother. He is survived by Winona Lee Womack Pulliam, his wife of 63 years, and several cousins. Ken graduated from South Charleston High School, attended Morris Harvey College in WV (now the University of Charleston) and earned a Civil Engineering degree from Cincinnati University, Cincinnati, Ohio. He also completed a graduate course in Traffic Engineering at Yale University. He served in the United States Army in the Topological Battalion in Ft. Belvoir, VA. Ken worked for the WV State Road Commission, starting as a co-op student, and later full-time as a traffic engineer. He left in protest after his superior, a good man, was replaced in a purely political move by a new administration. He then worked at General Electric Computer Division in Bethesda, MD, utilizing both his traffic engineering and computer expertise; at Wachovia Bank (now Wells Fargo) in Winston-Salem, NC, in the Computer Division and the Trust Department; at T. Leavell & Associates, Mobile, AL, as an Investment Counsellor, Portfolio manager and go-to computer guru, retiring in 2009. He was well-liked by co-workers for his amiable personality and sharp intelligence.
Kenneth had a logical mind, a musical bent, artistic talent, a generous spirit, and a delicious sense of humor. A strong believer in education, he was intolerant only of willful ignorance. He played baritone horn in the high school band, and later played ukulele, banjo, guitar, keyboard, flute, recorder and harmonica, none spectacularly well. He performed onstage and worked backstage with the Charleston Light Opera Guild, Charleston, WV; Montgomery Players, Bethesda, MD (along with a talented teen-ager named Goldie Hawn); and the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem. In the 1950's he lent his dulcet baritone voice to Morris Harvey's presentation of Handel's Messiah. His sculptures, drawings and wood carvings are much admired. He never turned down a request for help, but was reluctant to ask for any. Raised in the Great Depression, he learned to be self-reliant and independent. He could build anything and fix anything. He was a staunch foe of injustice, a deep thinker, a good listener, and a witty correspondent. And as a husband and friend, he was unexcelled.
Ken has donated his body to the Wake Forest Medical School. No services are planned at this time. For any who wish to honor Ken's memory with donations, he supported the American Humanist Association, Second Harvest Food Bank, Remote Area Medical Rural America Program, Habitat for Humanity, Public Radio and Television and other similar causes.