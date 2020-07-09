Reverend KENNETH PRITT SR., 86, of DeLand, FL, formerly of Rand, WV, has "moved up" to be with Jesus, the Lord and Savior of his life on July 5, 2020.
He was born on November 18, 1933, to the late Densil and Dorothy Pritt.
He died one day before his loving wife, Dorothy ("Dot"). He was preceded in death by his grandson, Kenneth R. "KR" Pritt III; brothers, Johnny, Ronnie, and Bert Pritt; and sisters, Connie Pritt Ghee and Bonnie Pritt Massey.
He is survived by his brothers, Keith Pritt and Hugh Pritt (Peggy); children: Rev. Kenneth Pritt Jr. (Rita) of FL, Vickie Skiles (Kevin) of VA, Cindy Bitzer (Rick) of WV, Deanna Ferrell (Fred) of FL; 10 Grandchildren: Kendra Zurowski (Rev. Matt) of FL, Kandace Stover (Johnny) of WV, Karel Stover (Jeremy) of FL, Joshua Skiles (Maria fiance) of VA, Zachary Skiles of VA, Doug Bitzer (Courtney) of NC, Lorrie Reustle (Phillip) of SC, Dustin Ferrell (Erin) of MI, Jonathan Ferrell (Meredith) of NC, and Halley Ferrell (Chelsie) of FL; 17 Great-Grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He met his beautiful soul mate, Dot, in eighth grade at DuPont Jr. High School. They married on June 21, 1952, and celebrated their 68th anniversary recently. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves, was a member of the Rand Lions Club and was an avid DuPont Panther and WVU fan. His work ethic was unbeatable, working full-time, pastoring a church, and taking classes. He worked 39 years at Kroger Warehouse in Kanawha City, mainly operating a forklift truck.
He was called by God into the Gospel Ministry and on April 28, 1968, was ordained at his home church, Farrar Memorial Baptist in Rand. He pastored small local churches in the Kanawha Valley with his longest tenure of 18 years at Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist. He enjoyed evening Bible classes offered by Appalachian Bible College at Bible Center Church. Many people accepted the Good News of Christ through his ministry. He was a man of highest integrity who had a charismatic personality that showed the unconditional love of Christ to all.
No one could tell a story to his grandkids like Pawpaw, and it was always funny, no matter how many times he told it. He was a very giving, sacrificing man, and will be dearly missed.
A private family service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 13, at Bible Center Church, South Charleston, with Pastor Matt Friend officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Union Mission, P.O. Box 112, Charleston, WV 25321.
