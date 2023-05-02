Thank you for Reading.

KENNETH R. COMER, 92, of Ravenswood, WV, passed peacefully at the Ravenswood Village on April 30, 2023.

He was born in Charleston, WV, on March 13, 1931, a son of the late Homer C. and Clara (Snodgrass) Comer. Kenneth married Dorothy (Johnson) in 1955, raising his family as a beloved father, grandfather and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Tags

Recommended for you