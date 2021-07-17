KENNETH R. NULL, SR., 79, of London, died peacefully and ascended to heaven on July 15, 2021, to once again join his beloved wife, Betty, to dance the Texas Two-Step. Born October 8, 1941, at home in Kellys Creek, WV, to Marvin and Sarah (Pugh) Null. Ken "Red" Null grew up on his family's small farm alongside his five brothers and sister.
Survivors include his children and grandchildren Ken Null, Jr. (sp. Tiffany, Trevor, Kinsey) and Lisa Wijnands (sp. Marco, Michael, Alex) all of Mt. Sterling; brothers William "Poochie" Null and Dennis Lee Null (Susanne), sister Linda Jones (Ron), sister-in-law Rosalee Null all of Kellys Creek, WV; nieces and nephews Joyce Null, Eric, Wyatt, Garreth and Chris Null, Therese Elena Kwon-Marroquin, Phillip and Sarah Null; special friends and family Carolyn Davis-Queen, The Burks Family, The Bailey Family, Ken's amazing care team: Gail, Sherry, Brittany, Anna and Tabitha.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty (Davis) Null, parents Marvin and Sarah (Pugh) Null, brothers Lou Null, Sebert Null, Keith "Punkie" Null and nephew Alan Null.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 19, 2021, in the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home and Crematory, 103 N. Main Street, London, Ohio with Pastor James Blankenship officiating. Interment will follow in Somerford Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12 noon until time of services.