KENNETH RAY GREEN, 63, of Charleston, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 after a short illness.
Kenneth worked all his life along side his father, mother and brother in their family business.
He was a wonderful and loving son, husband, father and friend and will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Green; sister, Pammy Green; and nephew, Chad Green.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Melissa Green; daughter, April Green (Joe); father, Earl Green; brother, Michael Green; sister, Lena Green; and grandchildren, Matthew and Layla Green.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor David Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.