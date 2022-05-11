KENNETH RAY "KENNY" COCHRAN, age 55, of Charleston, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday May 9, 2022.
He was born September 12, 1966 in Charleston, son of the late Paul Cochran, Jr. and Virginia Sue Newhouse Cochran.
Kenny was a 1985 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He worked for the State Dept of Highways and retired from Dept. of Public works for the City of South Charleston. Kenny loved his family and grandchildren. He liked to camp, fish, and cut grass with his zero-turn mower.
Kenny is survived by his son, Bobby Cochran, his wife Sarah; grandchildren, Korbin Ray, Grayson Wilder, and grandson to be expected; Kenneth Cole; fiancé Christy Frame Adkins; step son, Jonathan Anderson; brother, Paul Cochran III, his wife Teresa; a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A service to honor Kenny's life will be held at 12 Noon Friday, May 13, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Randall Cain officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. View Memorial Park, Charleston.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m., until 12 Noon Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to assist the family with services and final expenses of Kenny. Friends may share condolences at www.snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.