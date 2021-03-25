Kenneth Ray Richards

KENNETH RAY "NOOK" RICHARDS, 91 years old of Comfort, WV Passed away at home on Tuesday, 3/23/2021. He was Born on April 4, 1929 in Charleston, WV to the late William Ernie and Melissa Mae Carr Richards. Besides his parents, Nook was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Richards; a sister, Ethel Foster and 2 brothers, Harvey Richards and Ernest Richards.
Those left to cherish his memory include his 4 children: Daughter- Carolyn Watson (Roger) of Racine, WV, Daughter- Joann Christian of Spencer, WV, Son - Davy Thomas of Hinton, WV, Son Gary Thomas (Shelia) of Seth, WV: 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 2 very special friends, Wanda Bottomlee and Terry Callahan.
Nook attended the Seth Church of the Nazarene and retired from Bethlehem Steel. He loved to hunt and fish, he always looked forward to going trout fishing in Hardy County every year with his family and he enjoyed many years fishing and camping on the New River. He loved to run his Rabbit dogs and deer hunting and killed a big 5 point buck this year. He loved watching ballgames and especially WVU. But most of all he loved his family with all his heart.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2 p.m., in the Pineview Cemetery Mausoleum in Orgas, WV with Pastor Harrison Stollings. Burial will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV. The visitation will begin at 12:30 in the Mausoleum.
