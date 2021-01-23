KENNETH RAY SETTLE, 89, of Cross Lanes died at home after a long illness.
Kenny was born April 19, 1931 in Ward, WV to the late Fred Settle and Edith Proctor Settle. He was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.
Kenny was Chief of Police with the Charleston Police Department and served his country in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Kenny retired from the U.S. Marshall having supervision over five states. Kenny was a beloved Uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Left to cherish his memory are loving wife of 59 years, Jacqueline Weaver Settle at home; numerous nieces and nephews; and his furry friends.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 is in charge of arrangements.
