KENNETH RAY WORKMAN, 62, of Dunbar, WV went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2020. He was in the care of Edgewood Manor Nursing Home in Lucasville, OH for many years, where he was very well taken care of and for that the family is grateful.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John R. "Mutt" Workman and Mildred "Burdette" Workman and 7 other siblings. He is survived by one sister, Donna
Shamblin of Charleston, WV, as well as a host of many other cousins, nieces and
nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, along with his brother Chris, who
passed on July 30, 2020.
Crockett Reed Funeral Home, South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the
arrangements