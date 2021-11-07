KENNETH RICHARD KIDD, 81 of Dry Branch, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
He was born April 27, 1940 to the late Robert Kidd Sr. and Nora Barker Kidd. Along with his parents, his wife, Patsy and 14 brothers and sisters also preceded him in death.
Kenneth graduated from East Bank High School, Charleston School of Commerce and WV State University. He retired from Dow Chemical and the State of West Virginia. Kenneth was a member of Dry Branch Freewill Baptist Church since 1954.
He is survived by his children, Rondell (Tommy) Browning and Tracy (Ricky) Henderson all of Dry Branch; Richard (Dena) Kidd of Rittman, Ohio; brother, Keith (Sharon) Kidd of Florida; special grandson, Brian (Megan) Kidd; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Greg Stover officiating. Burial will follow the service at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
A visitation with family and friends will be from 6 - 8 p.m., Monday, November 8, 2021 at the funeral home.
Due to the continued concerns with the COVID-19 Pandemic, we ask that if you plan to attend the services please adhere to social distancing and wear a proper facial covering.