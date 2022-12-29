Thank you for Reading.

KENNETH ROY "KR" PETRY, JR., went to be with our Lord on December 24, 2022 at the age of 72 years, after a long illness.

He was born on July 22, 1950, to Kenneth Roy Sr. and Christine Jenkins Petry, who have both predeceased him. He retired from Bethlehem Steel of the Kayford and Summersville divisions, after many years of service. He was also a proud member of the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA).

