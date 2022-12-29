KENNETH ROY "KR" PETRY, JR., went to be with our Lord on December 24, 2022 at the age of 72 years, after a long illness.
He was born on July 22, 1950, to Kenneth Roy Sr. and Christine Jenkins Petry, who have both predeceased him. He retired from Bethlehem Steel of the Kayford and Summersville divisions, after many years of service. He was also a proud member of the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA).
Also predeceasing him were his grandparents, Elmer and Laura Petry, Howard and Belva Jenkins and stepson, Billy Lee Bowyer.
Left to cherish and hold on to his memory are his loving wife, Debra Kay Petry, with whom he shared 24 years; his sisters: Terry Boggess of Princeton, WV and Belva Stallard of Dunbar, WV; his stepson, Jamie M. Bowyer of Carbon, WV; his nieces; Teri Kincaid (who was more like his daughter) of Chesapeake, WV and Wendy Lane of Allen Park, MI; his nephews; Shane Dellinger of Frametown, WV and Jarod Dellinger of Princeton, WV; his many grandchildren, who he loved very much: Courtney McBrayer of Paint Creek, WV, Lilly and Bransen Bowyer of Peytona, WV; Hannah Williams, Isaac Petry, Nathan Bowyer and Josie Bowyer all of Miami, WV, Logan Bowyer of Tillman, SC and Sierra Elsey of Marmet, WV; and four great nephews, David Halstead of Chesapeake WV, Jordan Dellinger of St. Albans, WV; Mason Dellinger of Frametown, WV and Christopher Lane of Allen Park, Mi.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday December 28, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, South Charleston with Pastor Robert Perdue officiating. Entombment was in the Mausoleum. There was no visitation per KR's request.
The family would like to thank the CAMC Cancer Center; Kanawha Hospice Care and all who were involved in his care.
A special thank you goes out to his buddies; Elmer Williams, Bill Lee Moore; JR Simms; Stanley Pomeroy; Brent McCallister; Cody Davis and Randy Lawrence for always being there and for helping to make his last side-by-side ride a memorable one. It means more than you could ever know! The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
