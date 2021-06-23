KENNETH S. BOGGESS, 81 of Sissonville, passed away June 17, 2021 at his home due to a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hansford and Gladys Boggess, brother Keifer Boggess and sister Emmalee Rodgers.
He is survived by his wife Bernice, his daughter Carmen (Richard) Bossie of Charleston, grandson Anthony (Rachael) and great grandson Jonah of St. Albans. Sister Sharon (Dana) Higginbotham of Sissonville and several nieces and nephews. He was a member of Fisher Chapel UMC where he sang in the choir.
A memorial service will be held at the Fisher Chapel church on Sunday June 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. Visitation with family and friends will begin at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fisher Chapel Youth Fund. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice Care for their assistance during the last weeks of Kenny's life.
Long and Fisher Funeral Home is assisting the Boggess family. Online condolences can be made by visiting: www. longfisherfuneralhome.com