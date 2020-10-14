KENNETH SCOTT "KENNY" GIVEN, 78, of Gassaway formerly of Martinsburg, WV passed away September 24, 2020.
Born January 6, 1942 in Dille, WV he was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest Norman Given and Phala Marie Dean Given; and one daughter, Lisa Marie Given.
Kenny is survived by wife, Linda Bowles Given; son, Kenneth Scott "Scotty" Given, Jr.; daughters, Beth Ann "Buffy" Given her husband, Dustin Runion and children, Jonathan, Catherine, Braxton and Madigan Runion; youngest daughter, Carey Sue Given all of Martinsburg; brother, Keith Given of Smith Mountain Lake, VA; sister, Virginia McEachron of Charleston, WV; and his lifelong friend, Steve Martin of Leivasy, WV.
Memorial service will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 13660 Herald Rd., Strange Creek, WV 25063. Inurnment to follow.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.
