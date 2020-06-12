Kenneth "Scottie" Morrison III

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Kenneth "Scottie" Morrison III
SYSTEM

KENNETH "SCOTTIE" MORRISON III left this world for the next on May 3, 2020, at 22 years of age.

He is survived by his mother, Kerri Greene of Poca; his stepfather, Jeremy Jackson of Poca; brothers, John Garrett of Nitro, Sam Garrett of St.Albans; stepbrother, Joshua Jackson of Charleston; sister Mariah Garrett of Charleston; stepsisters, Kearston Jackson of Cross Lanes and Chanda Jackson of St.Albans; three nieces and two nephews; grandfather, Jim Greene of Nitro; and cousin and best friend, David Mallo.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Fay Greene; great-grandparents, Bayliss and Marlene Adkins; and great uncles, Paul Ray Adkins and Sammy Adkins.

We are going to celebrate his life by doing what he would. Fishing with Scottie will be at Ridenour Lake in Nitro on Sunday, June 14, starting at 1 p.m. Bring your fishing gear and your appetite.

Suicide does not end the pain; it simply passes it on to those who love you. Help is available at 1-800-273-8255, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, is assisting Scottie's family and you may send them e-mail condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, June 12, 2020

Chambers, Patricia - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Elkins, Douglas - 5 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Eubank Jr., James - 11 a.m., Ravenswood Cemetery.

Fisher, Carolyn - 1 p.m., Barnett Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.

Gibson, Reginald - 1 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, Fayetteville.

Green, Ray - 1 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary, Glenville.

Harris, Daniel - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Jordan, Valerie - 8 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Kearns, Kathleen - 1 p.m., Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven.

McDougal, Gregory - 1 p.m., McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church.

McElhinny, Beatrice - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Rhodes, Randy - 2 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Spencer, Steven - 1 p.m., Kanawha Baptist Temple Church, Mill Creek.

Stiwinter, Otis - 11 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.