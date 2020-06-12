KENNETH "SCOTTIE" MORRISON III left this world for the next on May 3, 2020, at 22 years of age.
He is survived by his mother, Kerri Greene of Poca; his stepfather, Jeremy Jackson of Poca; brothers, John Garrett of Nitro, Sam Garrett of St.Albans; stepbrother, Joshua Jackson of Charleston; sister Mariah Garrett of Charleston; stepsisters, Kearston Jackson of Cross Lanes and Chanda Jackson of St.Albans; three nieces and two nephews; grandfather, Jim Greene of Nitro; and cousin and best friend, David Mallo.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Fay Greene; great-grandparents, Bayliss and Marlene Adkins; and great uncles, Paul Ray Adkins and Sammy Adkins.
We are going to celebrate his life by doing what he would. Fishing with Scottie will be at Ridenour Lake in Nitro on Sunday, June 14, starting at 1 p.m. Bring your fishing gear and your appetite.
Suicide does not end the pain; it simply passes it on to those who love you. Help is available at 1-800-273-8255, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, is assisting Scottie's family and you may send them e-mail condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com.