Thank you for Reading.

KENNETH "SMITTY" SMITH JR. age 86 of Glenville, WV departed this earthly life in the morning hours of Monday, June 21, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, WV following a short illness.

He was born August 4, 1934 in Barbour County, WV: son of the late Kenneth and Beatrice Hunt Smith.

Smitty was a graduate of Philippi High School class of 1953. He was a proud member of the West Virginia State Police for 30 years, served as Sheriff of Gilmer County and Army Military Police. He was a Christian by faith and a 50-year member of the Gilmer County Masonic Lodge #118 AF & AM.

In his spare time, Smitty enjoyed playing poker, working in his yard, living a quiet life and spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren whenever possible.

On July 27, 1957 Smitty was united in marriage to Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Karichkoff Smith, who survives at their Glenville home.

Surviving are 3 children, Barbara Violette (James) of Port Charlotte, FL; Diana Butcher (Tim) of Glenville, WV; and Bruce Smith (Susie) of Poca, WV; and 8 grandchildren, Brian Kennedy, Sara Kennedy, Kristina Tackett, Andrew Butcher (Ashley), Matthew Butcher (Chelsea), Catherine Zdanek (Zach), Grant Smith (Lori) and Blake Smith (Jennifer) and 9 great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Smitty was preceded in death by 3 sisters and 1 brother.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Ellyson Mortuary; 2 Vanhorn Drive Glenville, WV 26351 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the FBC Cancer Fund, Attn: Susie Sheets, 15 Krystele Drive Glenville, WV 26351.

Tags

Recommended for you