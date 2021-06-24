KENNETH "SMITTY" SMITH JR. age 86 of Glenville, WV departed this earthly life in the morning hours of Monday, June 21, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, WV following a short illness.
He was born August 4, 1934 in Barbour County, WV: son of the late Kenneth and Beatrice Hunt Smith.
Smitty was a graduate of Philippi High School class of 1953. He was a proud member of the West Virginia State Police for 30 years, served as Sheriff of Gilmer County and Army Military Police. He was a Christian by faith and a 50-year member of the Gilmer County Masonic Lodge #118 AF & AM.
In his spare time, Smitty enjoyed playing poker, working in his yard, living a quiet life and spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren whenever possible.
On July 27, 1957 Smitty was united in marriage to Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Karichkoff Smith, who survives at their Glenville home.
Surviving are 3 children, Barbara Violette (James) of Port Charlotte, FL; Diana Butcher (Tim) of Glenville, WV; and Bruce Smith (Susie) of Poca, WV; and 8 grandchildren, Brian Kennedy, Sara Kennedy, Kristina Tackett, Andrew Butcher (Ashley), Matthew Butcher (Chelsea), Catherine Zdanek (Zach), Grant Smith (Lori) and Blake Smith (Jennifer) and 9 great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Smitty was preceded in death by 3 sisters and 1 brother.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Ellyson Mortuary; 2 Vanhorn Drive Glenville, WV 26351 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the FBC Cancer Fund, Attn: Susie Sheets, 15 Krystele Drive Glenville, WV 26351.