KENNETH W. SCARBERRY, 80, went home to be with the Lord on March 13, 2021.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and served as a Sargent in the U.S. Army Reserves in artillery.
Kenny retired from the Clearon Corporation in 2003. He worked for FMC, Olin and Clearon during his 37 years.
He was an avid hunter and truly enjoyed hunting with his family and work friends. He also enjoyed telling those hunting stories.
Becoming a "Poppy" to his two grandsons was one of his greatest joys. Kenny loved to joke with everyone and always knew how to make you laugh. He was genuinely one of the most selfless people. Kenny was always making sure others were fine before himself. He was a true man of honor and Heaven is very lucky to have him as an angel. Rest assured we will meet again one day.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Lucy Scarberry; brothers, Melvin Scarberry and Junior Scarberry; sisters, Edna Scarberry, Beulah Burns, Phyllis Johnson, and Wilma Neal.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Nancy Scarberry; son, Mark Scarberry; daughters, Kristin McLaughlin and Arabella Scarberry; grandsons, Seth McLaughlin and PFC Ian McLaughlin; brother, Bill Scarberry; sister, Brenda Edwards; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, at Fox Hill Cemetery, South Charleston.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar