KENNETH W. SMITH 58 of Sylvester, WV and formerly of Strongsville OH suddenly passed away on Thursday July 8th. he also had lived in Renton, WA and had worked for the Boeing Co.
Kenneth is survived by his daughter Ashley Smith and grandaughter Alaina Smith of Las Vegas. Parents William and Louise Smith of Strongsville OH. Three sisters Rebecca and Barry Hager of Peytona, WV Tracy Smith of Strongsville, OH Krista and Andrew Demko of Brunswick, OH. He also had many nieces and nephews and many close family members whom he loved dearly. His special love was "The Ohio State." He will be missed by many.
Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday July 15, 2021 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, WV