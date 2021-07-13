KENNETH W. SMITH, 58 of Sylvester formerly of Strongsville, OH died July 8, 2021. Visitation is 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday July 15, 2021 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
